InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Transporting Trash Cans (SNF-220)

"I thought there should be a simple way to transport multiple trash containers to the street at the same time," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the TRASH TOTE. My design would provide an easier method of transporting trash and recyclables to the curbside."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to carry multiple trash containers to the curbside for pickup. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of pulling trash receptacles individually to the street. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

