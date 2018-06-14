InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Hold a Long-Handled Garden Tool (TOR-9913)

He created a prototype for the patent pending GARDEN TOOL MATE to allow a long-handled garden tool to be stored in the upright position in the ground. The accessory eliminates the need to bend over repeatedly to pick up tools. This minimizes aches and pains when doing yard work. The device prevents tools from being left on the ground and creating a trip-and-fall hazard. This also ensures that the user does not step on a forgotten tool. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with new and existing garden tools. The tool also picks weeds out of the ground.

