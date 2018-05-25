He developed the patent pending SANI DEO to prevent urine from dripping and splattering onto the floor. The accessory keeps the floors around urinals and toilets dry and clean. The device ensures that the floor in the restroom remains as sanitary as possible. It helps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases by improving hygiene. The item also deodorizes the bathroom to remove unpleasant odors. Furthermore, all of this makes using public and private restrooms more comfortable and delightful. It prevents the ultimate damage that urine does to the floor and eliminates long-run repair costs.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-improve-restroom-hygiene-wdh-2169-300651577.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

