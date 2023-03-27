InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Remove Snow & Ice from Windshield Wipers (CCT-4774)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to remove snow and ice from the windshield wiper blades," said an inventor, from Marysville, Ohio, "so I invented the ICE OFF. My design would provide optimum visibility for the front windshield and could help to prevent accidents when traveling in adverse winter weather conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear ice and snow from windshield wipers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pull to the roadside to manually remove ice and snow accumulations from the wipers. As a result, it enhances safety while traveling in winter weather conditions. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

