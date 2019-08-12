InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Way to Position Beanbag Toss Boards (CKL-1208)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more precise way to space beanbag boards during a tournament," said an inventor, from Crown Point, Ind., "so I invented the PRECISE PLAY BOARD."

The invention provides a more accurate way to measure the distance between two beanbag boards. In doing so, it ensures that boards are positioned in compliance with official rules and regulations. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates guesswork. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals and establishments that utilize beanbag toss games. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick and easy way to position game boards at the appropriate distance."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

