InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Plate Plumbing Device (FED-2473)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a means of adjusting a wall-based water outlet to support water hookup requirements without the need to penetrate wall surfaces with additional holes or to remove and reinstall tile," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the EASY SET. My design would allow you to adjust the attached water outlet to compensate for installation variances of stud, substrate, and/or finished wall materials."

The invention provides an adjustable plate plumbing device for installing wall-based water outlets with accuracy. In doing so, it can be utilized regardless of building construction studwork, substrate, or finishing material conditions. As a result, it eliminates rework procedures. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial settings.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp