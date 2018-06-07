InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Tinted Glass for Automobile Windows and Motorcycle Helmets (SOG-183)

"I developed my invention specifically due to my hobby of riding motorcycles. The helmet shell was in need of an upgrade, so motorcyclists don't have to change helmets or shells due to sun glare. I knew this same concept could be applied to vehicle windows," said the inventor. The TRANSITION enhances driver comfort and safety. The automatic design has several benefits. It reduces the potential for skin irritation, protects the interior materials from sun exposure and keeps the interior cool. When tinted, it creates a sleek appearance for the automobile. In addition to use as vehicle windows, this concept is adaptable to motorcycle helmet visors. The visor will self-adjust in tint according to sunlight intensity.

