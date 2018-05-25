He developed the KLEEN-KNOB to protect a doorknob from paint drips and splatters. The cover allows a door to be painted quickly and easily. It eliminates the need to remove the doorknob prior to painting the door, which saves time and effort when preparing to paint. The unit keeps the doorknob looking shiny and new. Additionally, all of this offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3005, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-aid-for-painting-a-door-fla-3005-300651566.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

