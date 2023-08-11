InventHelp Inventor Develops Airbrush, Acrylic, And Oil Cleaning System (RKH-528)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an art teacher and I wanted to create a system to allow painters to clean and unclog their airbrushes without having to disassemble them," said an inventor, from Gordonsville, Va., "so I invented the AIRBRUSH, ACRYLIC, AND OIL CLEANING SYSTEM. My design would allow airbrush, acrylic, and oil painters to remain at their paint station for the duration of their project work and it would help keep the paint station clean after use."

The patent-pending invention provides a system of parts and components for clog-free painting via airbrush devices. In doing so, it would maintain free and trouble-free operation. As a result, it helps prevent the frustration of paint drying prematurely during projects and it increases efficiency, flexibility, and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, artists, and hobbyists.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp