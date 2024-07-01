InventHelp Inventor Develops Alert to Remove Children from a Parked Vehicle (ACC-211)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent a child from being inadvertently left unattended within a parked car," said an inventor, from Conyers, Ga., "so I invented WHY NOT KIDS. My design would automatically remind the driver to remove the child."

The invention provides an effective reminder for a parent to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being left behind. As a result, it increases safety, and it helps prevent discomfort, hyperthermia, and possible death. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents, grandparents, babysitters, and caregivers of children. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ACC-211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp