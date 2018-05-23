InventHelp Inventor Develops Alternative Truck-Bed Cover Invented (NPL-106)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fort Myers, Fla., knows the importance of making contents of truck beds secure. "After observing the inconvenience and inadequacy of conventional truck-bed covers, I came up with this alternative idea," he said.

The CLAM SHELL TRUCK BED COVER eliminates the need for strenuous installation and removal. This saves time and effort, as well as improves protection and security for items in the bed. Overall, it promotes peace of mind.

Serving as a more convenient alternative to conventional covers for pickup-truck beds, the alternative cover is ergonomic and easy to use, and it's ideal for contractors and DIYers.

