InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Poop Scooper (KOC-975)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having owned multiple dogs for the past 15 years, I found transferring fecal waste from a device to a bag was messy and difficult (e.g., missing the bag or soiling your hands)," said an inventor from Quebec, Canada. "And don't forget the final result in the garbage can like odors and maggots."

She developed the BAG-IT (POOPSCOOPER) as a convenient and easy to use system that would provide odor control. This invention would avoid the accumulation of maggots within garbage cans. Additionally, it would allow the fecal matter to be picked up and bagged without bending in one easy step.

The original design was submitted to the Montreal office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-975, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

