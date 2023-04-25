InventHelp Inventor Develops an Enhanced Hand Cuff for Medical Tests (CHK-460)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a correctional officer, I wanted a hand cuff that could be used during an MRI, CT scan or medical setting so that nurses, doctors, staff, visitors and officers like myself can be protected," said an inventor, from Joliet, Il., "so I invented the Ankle Restraint. It would provide an effective and easy to use restraint system for medical procedures. Currently there is no 'non-metallic' restraint system to use effectively in inpatient/outpatient services such as MRIs and CT scans."

The patent-pending invention ensures that prisoners and combative patients are effectively restrained during medical tests which protects nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, visitors, as well as correctional officers. It reduces inmates from being combative and attempting to escape and provides enhanced safety and peace of mind. It also offers an improved alternative to damaging and ineffective plastic zip tie style handcuffs. Practical, convenient, effective, and easy to position, it would be easily cleaned and sanitized after each use. Additionally, it would be ideal for correctional facilities, hospitals and law enforcement.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp