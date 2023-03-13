InventHelp Inventor Develops An Improved Condiment Packaging Design (OCM-1578)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by always having to shake a condiment bottle to dispense the remaining contents out or being forced to throw a condiment bottle before it was fully used, which would waste money," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif.,"this design allows the entire contents of the container to be dispensed and spread onto foods in an even manner, which would prevent wastage and would save consumers a considerable amount of money."

The NO WASTE SPREAD BOTTLE fulfills the need for a means of preventing wastage of condiments, as well as a providing an even, thin spread. It's designed to ease the task of dispensing the contents within the container and eliminate the hassle of shaking the container to force the contents to the top. As such, it helps to save users time and money with an eye-catching, mess-free design. This invention idea is ideal for use by individuals of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

