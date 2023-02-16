InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level for Grading (DHM-565)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have spent countless hours trying to explain how to convert 10th of feet to inches to laborers or unskilled workers," said an inventor from Cameron, N.C., "so I invented KEVIN's LEVEL. This device allows one person to do the job of three, with the reduction of math and calculating."

The patent-pending invention provides a fast and accurate means of checking grade from hubs and grade stakes. It Eliminates the need to perform mathematic calculations to perform work, particularly conversions between tenths of feet and inches. This level helps save time and prevent errors, particularly in the hands of workers with limited English and/or math skills. Convenient and easy to use, it is efficient and accurate. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DHM-565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

