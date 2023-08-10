InventHelp Inventor Develops Anchoring Plate for Deadbolt Locks (LJD-287)

PITTSBURGH , Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a plate product that could be used to create a stable anchoring contact surface for installation of deadbolt locks," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y., "so I invented the DOOR SAVER. My design would eliminate the need to configure the lock over a myriad of existing drilled holes."

The patent-pending invention provides a stable anchoring surface for installation of steel door deadbolt locks. In doing so, it enables apartment/condo tenants to install their own preferred deadbolt lock. As a result, it increases security and safety. It also would hide multiple drilled holes created by previous tenants. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for apartment/condo tenants, apartment/condo building owners, building management workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp