InventHelp Inventor Develops Antifreeze Boiler Pump (KOC-624)

An inventor from Wingdale, N.Y., has invented BOILER ANTIFREEZE INJECTION/PURGE TOOL, a tool that facilitates adding antifreeze and purging air from a boiler based heating system. "I work in the HVAC field and it is typically a two-man job to pump antifreeze, with one holding the hoses while the other controls the valves," said the inventor. "My invention makes it much easier to perform this task by just one person while also improving the cleanliness of the job. With the hoses securely in place with the tool, it frees up two hands, making it an easy, controlled job for one person." BOILER ANTIFREEZE INJECTION/PURGE TOOL easily attaches to a 5-gallon bucket of antifreeze and ensures the proper positioning of the pickup and discharge points when pumping antifreeze into a boiler.



This invention also eliminates the need for the services of an assistant to hold the hoses while tech is controlling the valving to pump antifreeze into a boiler, reducing labor costs. Additionally, it reduces the risk of spills and related issues.



