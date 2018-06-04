PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an actress as well as a sound engineer, I was interested in a better option for wearing a microphone other than taping it to the body," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "Now a microphone can be secured quickly and easily, with no embarrassing moments."
She developed the PERFORMER BRA to make it easier to wear a microphone. The apparel eliminates the need to tape the microphone to the body to secure it in place. It saves the wearer from potential embarrassment. The invention prevents rubbing noises and feedback. It allows for greater privacy and convenience. Furthermore, the garment offers added peace of mind.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-796, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-apparel-to-hold-a-microphone-lst-796-300658560.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article