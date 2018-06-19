She developed the P.B.B.W. to provide a quick and easy way to heat a baby bottle and keep the contents warm as long as needed. Not only does it keep the bottle firmly in place and lock in heat, it also protects the bottle against breakage. What's more, its versatile design allows it to fit any size bottle. This innovative idea is also safe, practical and easy to use. Other appealing attributes include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is lightweight, compact and portable.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "Sensitive to the many demands on a new mother, I wanted to make sure that she has a way to warm her baby's bottle anywhere at any time," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-2880, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-appliance-for-heating-baby-bottles-fla-2880-300667349.html

SOURCE InventHelp

