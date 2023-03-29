InventHelp Inventor Develops Applicator Device for Diaper Rash Cream (RKH-475)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."Applying diaper rash cream with one's hand can be uncomfortable and messy. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Midothain, Va., "so I invented the HAPPY HINEY. My design would eliminate the need to directly touch the cream or the baby's behind." The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for applying diaper rash cream. In doing so, it eliminates the need for babysitters, parents, nurses and caretakers to use their hands to apply the cream in an area that is not so hands-on. It is also disposable, so it prevents the spread of bacteria. The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp