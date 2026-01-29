InventHelp Inventor Develops Arm Sleeve Rain Protector for Mail Carriers (CHK-3184)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a mail carrier, and I thought there could be a better way to shield and protect mail deliveries against rain and snow," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the ARM SLEEVE RAIN PROTECTOR. My design helps prevent weather-related damage when delivering mail."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the mail from inclement weather during delivery. In doing so, it would shield the mail against the rain and snow. As a result, it helps prevent mail from becoming wet, damaged, and destroyed. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for mail carriers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-3184, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

