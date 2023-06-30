InventHelp Inventor Develops Article of Outerwear for Holding Shopping Bags (CTK-8142)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free method of supporting shopping bags so you can hold a railing, a child's hand, or other important items," said an inventor, from Pflugerville, Texas, "so I invented the SHOPPER'S HELPER. My design would also provide a covering to protect against the cold, wind, or rain."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile article of outerwear to aid wearers in transporting groceries and other purchases. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry bags in the hands or make multiple trips. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, the elderly and individuals with various disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp