"I am in the construction business and know how difficult it can be to install crown molding without the help of another person. My invention helps an individual install crown molding by him- or herself," said the inventor. The CROWN MOLDING 3RD HAND allows an installer to hold the molding in place without help from another person. It will ultimately speed up the process of completing this task. In addition, it will reduce labor costs in the commercial setting. This device is highly functional and easy to use, and will be appreciated by general building contractors, as well as do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-assistive-device-for-crown-molding-installation-poo-346-300662229.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

