InventHelp Inventor Develops Auto Detailing Bag for Women (LAX-1545)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to store and organize all my car cleaning chemicals and accessories," said an inventor, from Victorville, Calif., "so I invented the DOMO. My design may help encourage women to wash their cars on a more frequent basis."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved storage bag for automotive cleaning and detailing accessories. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional male-oriented organizers. As a result, it ensures that cleaning/detailing essentials are easily accessible when needed and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

