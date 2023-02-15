InventHelp Inventor Develops Automated Trash Receptacle System (CNC-792)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a product to provide systematic delivery of a filled trash can from a home along the length of the driveway to the curb and back after emptying," said an inventor, from High Point, N.C., "so I invented the SOLAR CAN. My design eliminates the physical strain and hassle associated with taking heavy trash cans to the curb and back on garbage day."

The invention provides a trash receptacle station with an auto-transport system for home to curbside and return use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually carry the trash receptacle. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and sanitation. The invention features a simple and automated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

