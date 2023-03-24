InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Air Disinfectant Dispenser (CSK-262)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a better way to clean and sanitize the air and various surfaces within a room to reduce the spread of germs and viruses," said an inventor, from Conway, S.C., "so I invented the DISINFECT PRO-19. My design eliminates the need to manually spray or wipe surfaces with harmful chemicals."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense an air disinfectant/sanitizer within a closed environment. In doing so, it helps prevent the spread of germs, microorganisms, viruses, fungus, and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, hospitals, schools, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-262, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp