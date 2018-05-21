InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Gift Wrapper (NJD-1622)

He developed the GIFT WRAPPING MACHINE to automatically wrap any gift item. The device enables a customer to select desired wrapping paper and adornments as well as customize their wrapping paper. It eliminates the need to pay expensive gift-wrapping fees in stores. The design saves gift-givers from having to wrap presents themselves. The machine reduces the time and effort it takes to wrap gifts. Furthermore, it ensures that gifts looked professionally wrapped.

