InventHelp Inventor Develops B B Q Grill Cook Grate Washer (CHK-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and thorough means of removing caked- and burnt-on food, grease, and other such matter from a grill grate," said an inventor, from Lake in the Hills, Ill., "so I invented the B B Q GRILL COOK GRATE WASHER. My design increases sanitation and it prevents bacteria from growing on the grate between uses." The invention provides a quick and hassle-free way to clean a grill's cooking grate. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually scrub the grate with a brush. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the cooking surface is clean and sanitary. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grilling and outdoor cooking enthusiasts. The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp