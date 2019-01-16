InventHelp Inventor Develops Baby/Infant Mobile Communication Device (ROH-461)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Buffalo, N.Y., has developed the BABY SEE ME NOW, an electronic learning and communication toy for infants and toddlers.

"My family is very important to me," said an inventor from Wiggins, Colo. "With my young granddaughter living out of town, I thought of an age-appropriate way to visually and audibly communicate with her so that she was able to become familiar with me. I wanted to create something that would allow us to build and maintain a bond although she was away."

The BABY SEE ME NOW provides a highly entertaining and educational toy for today's tech-savvy little ones with a wide range of communication functions. The invention offers the ability to connect a child with parents and other loved ones across the nation. It eases separation anxiety between a child and family. It helps establish and maintain strong relationships between infants and family members. The system offers reassurance and comfort to the child during a parent's or other loved one's absences. Additionally, it is child-friendly and easy to use.

The inventor went on to say, "Parents are the first teachers and role models for their children, but the reality is many parents have to work. This device provides parents and family members a form of communication where they can comfort and teach the child while they are away. I believe BABY SEE ME NOW will bring families closer together, allowing relatives near and far to watch and contribute to the child's development."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

