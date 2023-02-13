InventHelp Inventor Develops Back And Shoulder Massage Vest (ALL-2342)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and discreet way for people to benefit from gentle massage on knotted muscles in the shoulders and back," said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., "so I invented the BACK AND SHOULDER MASSAGE VEST. My design could help soothe and relieve tight and sore muscles in the neck, shoulders, and back." The invention provides a wearable electronic massaging system for the back and shoulders. In doing so, it helps relieve muscle aches, tension, and pain. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation. It also offers a drug-free method of treating sore muscles. The invention features an effective and stylish design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who experience sore muscles in the shoulders and back. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp