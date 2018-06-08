InventHelp Inventor Develops Back Brace for Improved Lumbar Support (WDH-2237)

He developed the LUMBAR SUPPORT WITH CONTOURED CUSHION to provide contoured support to the lumbar spine. The accessory alleviates back pain and strain. The design offers an alternative to conventional back braces. The brace helps the wearer to sleep more comfortably and restfully. It can be worn beneath everyday clothing. Furthermore, the invention is producible in different colors and sizes.

