InventHelp Inventor Develops Baseball or Golf Swing Training Device (FED-2498)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative training aid to improve baseball and golf swings," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the PNEUMO TRAINING DEVICE. My design enables you to practice your swing in slow motion with added resistance."

The invention provides a new training aid for baseball and golf. In doing so, it offers added resistance for the user. As a result, it would help to increase the player's swing strength and it enables the user to improve their swing technique and build muscle. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball players and golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp