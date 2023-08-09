InventHelp Inventor Develops Basketball Sports Mat for Children (JMT-254)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to teach children about the fundamentals of basketball and how to play the game without the hassle and mess of drawing out the lines for a basketball court," said an inventor, from Latham, N.Y., "so I invented the Home Court (Practice Basketball Mat). My functional practice mat can be used inside or outside and it would be easy to set up."

The invention provides a means of teaching children about basketball. In doing so, it enables the user to easily see the layout of the court. As a result, it reduces the messes associated with using chalk on driveways or streets and it offers educational attributes. It also can be used for travel games/when no gym is available for practice for running game plays, drills and strategies. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for parents with children, coaches and teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

