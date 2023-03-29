InventHelp Inventor Develops Big Rig Trailer Reverse Light (RSJ-154)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and have difficulty seeing when reversing in the dark. I thought there should be a simple way to increase visibility," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the BIG RIG TRAILER REVERSE LIGHT. My design would help illuminate a pathway to avoid accidentally backing into other hidden objects."

The patent-pending invention provides temporary rear lighting for safely reversing a commercial trailer at night. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it prevents the driver from inadvertently backing into hidden objects at night. It also helps to avoid guesswork and uncertainty. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

