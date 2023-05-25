InventHelp Inventor Develops Biodegradable Adult Beverage Container (TPL-279)

News provided by

InventHelp

25 May, 2023, 11:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I observed a growing demand for products like mine. Concerts usually end littered with trash that is not biodegradable. I thought there could be an ecofriendly disposable drink carrier," said an inventor from Salisbury, MD "so I invented the BOOZE BOX. My design supplies a need to the demand for drinks on the go and is much better for the planet."

The patent-pending BOOZE BOX would end the frustration of conventional methods of holding a mixed drink in the hand, which can result in spills and wastage of the beverage. Instead, this "supersized" juice box would be easier to handle to carry and consume the contents. With its ecofriendly design the invention could reduce plastic waste. This invention is especially useful at large events like concerts where maintaining one's drink and litter is an issue.

The original design was submitted to the Palm Harbor, FL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. TPL-279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

