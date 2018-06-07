"My elderly neighbors complained about all the wasted birdseed that fell to the ground, which created a mess and weed growth. I wanted to help solve the problem for them, and thus developed my invention," said the inventor. The BIRDBRELLA keeps birdseed from being thrown to the ground from the birdfeeder. In addition, it prevents squirrels from climbing onto a birdfeeder and dumping birdseed. It is produced from strong, durable plastic to withstand outdoor elements and animal activity. This accessory will allow apartment and condo dwellers who have balconies to enjoy feeding birds. It is easy to assemble and disassemble for easy cleaning.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-birdfeeder-seed-guard-cct-4171-300658502.html

