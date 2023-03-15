InventHelp Inventor Develops Bleeding Accessory for Hydronic Heating Systems (LGI-3059)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide an effective means of reducing the mess created when bleeding the radiators in a structure," said an inventor, from Central Islip, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z BLEED. My design could be adapted for use on most hydronic heating systems."

The patent-pending invention provides an apparatus to facilitate the purging of air from hydronic heating systems. In doing so, it would contain any water released when purging radiators. As a result, it helps prevent damage to floors and it minimizes time and effort spent on cleanup. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating, and air conditioning contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

