InventHelp Inventor Develops Braid Melt For Synthetic Hair (DKC-320)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been getting my hair done for more than 20 years and the stylist would use a lighter and fingertips to seal the ends of my braids. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the BRAID MELT FOR SYNTHETIC HAIR. My design would provide natural-looking braids that would not loosen or unravel."

The patent-pending invention provides a hairstyling tool to heat seal the ends of synthetic braids. In doing so, it prevents the braids from unraveling or falling apart. As a result, it offers a professional and beautiful hairstyle and a smooth finish. It also enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, hairstylists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in small, medium and large sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp