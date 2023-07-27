InventHelp Inventor Develops Brake Assembly for Dollies (BEC-166)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to transport a dolly with drywall and other building materials down a slope or hill," said an inventor, from Brookline, Mass., "so I invented the Hand Brake On A Dry Wall Dolly With Disc Brakes. My design helps to prevent the dolly from rolling out of control."

The invention provides an effective way to slow or stop a drywall dolly. In doing so, it increases control on slopes or hills. It also helps to prevent runaway hazards, spills and damage. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp