InventHelp Inventor Develops Brake Sensor System for Trucks (PIT-716)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from West Mifflin, Pa., has developed the SMART CAN, a sensor system designed to closely monitor the condition of the individual pneumatic brakes on a large commercial vehicle.

"I was inspired to develop my invention as a result of many DOT inspections on trucks that were in violation of brake adjustments," said the inventor. The patent pending SMART CAN automatically determines when the slack adjusters are out of adjustment. It helps to ensure the pneumatic brakes are all in proper working order. This will eliminate crawling around beneath the tractor-trailer to check every slack adjuster, which will save time and prevent a trucker from becoming wet and dirty. This system helps to maintain a high level of travel safety on public highways. Ultimately, it will provide peace of mind for safety-conscious truck drivers. The invention is also usable with mass-transit vehicles, fire and emergency vehicles, and school buses.

