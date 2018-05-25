They developed the CAKE SAVER to prevent cut cake from getting stale prematurely. The accessory also stops cut cake from crumbling and falling apart before eaten. It keeps cut cake fresh so that it can be eaten at a later time. The unit eliminates messes and puts an end to waste. It is made of dishwasher-safe materials. Additionally, the invention is producible in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cake-preservation-accessory-poo-336-300651559.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

