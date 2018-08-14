InventHelp Inventor Develops Calf Muscle Exerciser for Home Gym Systems (OCM-1257)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness enthusiasts rely on conventional strength training machines and home gym systems as a resource for many beneficial exercises. However, an inventor from Long Beach, Calif., needed a better workout for his calf muscles than he could get with the equipment he had.

He developed a prototype for patent pending SEATED CALF ATTACHMENT to fulfill that need. As such, it provides an effective exercise regimen for stretching and strengthening calf muscles without requiring much additional space. Therefore, it eliminates the need for a separate seated calf machine. Used with existing equipment, it is safe, comfortable, versatile and easy to use and maintain. It is also built to withstand long-term use. In addition, this innovative invention is convenient, cost effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted a way to work out my calves but didn't have enough room in my home gym to add a large seated calf machine," he said. "So I came up with this space-saving alternative."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

