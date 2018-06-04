InventHelp Inventor Develops Car-Ride Simulator for Children (LST-827)

He developed the NIGHT NIGHT to simulate the experience of a car ride without the need to leave the house. The accessory helps lull the child to sleep with its realistic feel. The invention eliminates the need to put the child in the car and drive around in the middle of the night. This enables parents and caregivers to sleep more easily through the night, which offers added peace of mind. Furthermore, the device is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-827, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

