InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Seat Safety System for Children (DCD-304)

25 Jan, 2024, 12:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to alert a driver/parent if a baby or small child is left behind within a parked vehicle," said an inventor, from Glenn Dale, Md., "so I invented the FORD FAMILY CHAIR. My design would provide added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The invention provides a car seat safety system that would safeguard children from being left unattended in a motor vehicle. In doing so, it increases safety and it helps prevent tragic heat- or cold-related injuries or deaths. As a result, it provides added peace of mind for busy parents. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-304, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

