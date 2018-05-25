InventHelp Inventor Develops Carbon-Monoxide Detection System for Vehicles (WDH-2205)

He developed the AUTOMOTIVE CO DETECTION & EVACUATION SYSTEM to detect the presence of the dangerous gas carbon monoxide. The alarm alerts occupants to the presence of a deadly poison. It also provides an efficient way to ventilate the gas from the automotive interior. This helps to reduce the risk of injury and/or death, which is designed to enhance automotive safety. In addition, the system is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles.

