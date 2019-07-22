InventHelp Inventor Develops Carbon Monoxide Safety System (TRO-163)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "With my 22 years of experience in HVAC, I realized a need for a way to shut off appliances in the event of a carbon monoxide leak," said an inventor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. "I came up with this idea to detect carbon monoxide and automatically shut off the appliance."

He developed SMART CO, patent pending, to automatically shut off the main furnace in the event that carbon monoxide is detected. The system prevents the furnace from continuing to generate carbon monoxide. This helps to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which is designed to enhance personal safety. All of this offers added peace of mind. In addition, the invention is usable with boilers, water heaters, fireplaces, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

