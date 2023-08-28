InventHelp Inventor Develops Cargo Strap Winding Device (FED-2471)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide anyone with a fast and efficient means of rolling up cargo straps," said an inventor, from Bothell, Wash., "so I invented the ROLLER BUDDY. My design would save time and reduce strain when rewinding several straps."

The invention provides a quick and effective way to rewind cargo straps for a pickup truck or utility trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually roll straps. As a result, it reduces strain and hand fatigue and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone with a pickup truck or utility trailer.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2471, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp