InventHelp Inventor Develops CARRETTA NET (TRO-002)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hockey goalie and I wanted to create a more durable and safe goal cage design," said an inventor, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the CARRETTA NET."

The CARRETTA NET offers an improved alternative to traditional hockey goal cages. In doing so, it could help to prevent rust and corrosion and it could help to prevent injuries to goaltenders. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and move so it is ideal for hockey players, leagues and venues.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a goal to be easily moved without scraping or damaging the frame."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-002, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

