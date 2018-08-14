InventHelp Inventor Develops Casino Gaming Machine for Pinball Enthusiasts (PND-4807)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. who enjoys playing pinball wanted a good game score to be rewarded by a cash payoff rather than just personal satisfaction. So he figured out the best way to do this was to link it to a casino game of chance.

He developed JACKPOT R.P. to provide a fun and entertaining new game for casino patrons. As such, it allows players to try for a high enough pinball score to advance to casino games with cash payoffs. Since it differs from other slot games by challenging players to improve their game skills, it appeals to players looking for a new and different type of game. Easy to learn and play, this novel game also has the potential to attract more patrons to casinos. In addition, it provides an exciting pastime for both rookie and veteran gamblers.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I enjoy playing pinball and casino games," he said, "and decided to combine aspects of both to create a gambling game that relies on both skill and chance for a monetary payout."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PND-4807, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

