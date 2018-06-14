"I was inspired to develop my invention because my toddler escaped from her car seat. I was worried that it would continue to happen, thus posing a safety risk," said the inventor. The SECURE-IT prevents a child from getting out of a conventional car seat by preventing the standard chest clip from sliding down. It reduces parental anxiety and tension, as well as continually checking on the child in the back seat. This will, in turn, allow a driver to maintain full concentration on the road. It is producible in an after-market version. The device will be visually unobtrusive to the child.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-child-car-seat-restraint-device-tpa-2642-300662220.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

